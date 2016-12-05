MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s new spaceship has completed its first glide flight.
The test was conducted Saturday over the California desert.
The craft was carried aloft by its mothership, released and then glided for 10 minutes to a landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.
A series of glide flights will be conducted before testing proceeds to rocket-powered flights.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon unveils ‘self-driving’ brick-and-mortar convenience store
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- Three rounds of lowland snow possible in Western Washington
- Once extinct in Washington, fishers return to Mount Rainier
- Seahawks’ Earl Thomas hints at retirement on Twitter after breaking bone in leg vs. Panthers
The craft is the second developed under Virgin Galactic’s plan for a fleet of ships that will carry passengers on thrill rides to space and back.
Virgin Galactic’s first spaceship broke apart in 2014 during its fourth rocket-powered test flight when the co-pilot prematurely unlocked a key system. The co-pilot was killed and the pilot survived.
Virgin Galactic is owned by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Aabar Investments of Abu Dhabi.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.