HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt to work on a major steel plant, citing environmental and other concerns.
The Vietnam-based Hoa Sen Group last year announced plans to build a $10.6 billion complex with an annual capacity of 16 million tons of steel.
A government statement Monday called for further studies on the potential environmental impact of the project, and its economic feasibility.
It cited risks of a disaster like the chemical spill last year during a test run at another steel complex, built by Taiwan’s Formosa Plastic Group, that devastated fisheries, tourism and the economies of four central provinces.
Most Read Stories
- Sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas is killed in I-5 crash
- Ichiro, returning to Safeco Field to play against the Mariners, still doing his thing
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return
- Inside the Highway 99 tunnel: Bertha’s done digging, but the roadway work rolls on
- IDs released of men killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way and Renton this week
Formosa Plastic paid $500 million in compensation for the accident, considered Vietnam’s worst environmental disaster.
Economic concerns are another factor, given the glut in world steel supplies.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.