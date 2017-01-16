HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday urged Japan to invest more in the Southeast Asian country to become its top foreign investor.

Speaking at a conference of business leaders from both countries also attended by visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Phuc said Vietnam would like to see Japan invest more in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

South Korea is Vietnam’s largest foreign investor with total investments of $50 billion, followed by Japan with $42 billion.

Abe told the conference that after talks with Phuc on Monday, the countries had agreed to expand trade and investment, and improve the investment environment.

He said Japanese companies have contributed to Vietnam’s development through their investments, technology transfers and job creation.