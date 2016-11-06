HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam and Ireland have agreed to increase their cooperation in education, renewable energy, information technology and health care, during a visit to the Southeast Asian country by Irish President Michael Higgins.

Among agreements signed Monday by Higgins and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang were three wind power projects in southern Vietnam with the investment of $2.2 billion.

Higgins said both leaders discussed how the two countries can serve as bridge for developing relations with the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations respectively.

They also discussed climate change and sustainable development and how the two countries can meet their obligations under the Paris Climate Conference, he added.