KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Killington ski resort has signed a deal to host the Ski World Cup for the next two years.
Killington officials signed the agreement with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association on Monday to host both four-day events over Thanksgiving weekend 2017 and 2018. Killington spokesman Michael Joseph says the deal will get final approval from the governing international ski organization FIS, or Federation Internationale de Ski, which plans to ratify it by late May.
Killington Resort also hosted the 2016 event, the first World Cup hosted in the eastern U.S. since 1991. The two-day event included the women’s giant slalom and slalom.
The event is broadcast to more than 60 nations, including a nationwide broadcast in the U.S.
