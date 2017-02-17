MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The owner of a small Vermont weekly newspaper who tried to find a new owner with an essay contest is selling the paper to a Connecticut couple.
Last fall, Ross Connelly abandoned his plan to give the Hardwick Gazette to the winner of an essay contest because he didn’t get enough entries.
After returning the entry money, Connelly told entrants he’d still like to sell the weekly paper that serves Hardwick, a town of about 3,000 in northern Vermont. He then began negotiating with Ray and Kim Small, of Stamford, Connecticut, who had submitted an essay.
The deal is to close Friday afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
Ray Small, who comes from the information technology sector, says he and his wife had been looking to move to what he calls the “real New England.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.