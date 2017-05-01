BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is giving away golden tickets courtesy of its local chocolatier and the prize is free parking for a year, not a tour of a chocolate factory.
The limited edition chocolate bars were created by Vermont’s Tavenier Chocolates.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2oO5Mu0 ) that the search for the three golden tickets began with Brattleboro’s town manager buying the first bar of chocolate. Stephanie Bonin, chairwoman of a National Main Street branch, says that the goal of the promotion is to recreate scenes from the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” where everyone in town searched for the golden tickets.
Parking enforcement officers will be handing out other tickets all week — movie tickets so residents can see the original film at a local theater.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
- Childless, and don’t like children’s parties? Don’t go | Dear Carolyn
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.