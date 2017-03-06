The decision by the U.S. wireless king to offer an unlimited-data plan threatens its profit margins and puts additional strain on a network hailed by reviewers as the most reliable in the U.S.

By offering customers unlimited data, Verizon Communications is putting at risk the one thing that made it America’s wireless king: Its network.

The decision to let users stream and download at will, with no costly overage charges to worry about, threatens profit margins and puts additional strain on a network hailed by reviewers as the most reliable in the U.S. While Verizon says it’s prepared to handle the coming onslaught of traffic, the carrier has its work cut out for it: The company serves the largest number of users — 114 million nationwide —- with the least amount of airwaves per customer connection.

“An unlimited offer is dangerous,” said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics. “If they sign up a lot of people, it will congest the network, and they run the risk of people saying ‘the network sucks.’ ”

Verizon’s ability to retain its reputation as the nation’s premium network provider will be critical as pricing wars escalate with rivals AT&T, Sprint and Bellevue-based T-Mobile US., whose CEO John Legere took credit last month for dragging the phone giant “kicking and screaming into unlimited.”

For years, Verizon has been able to charge a premium price because it bills itself as the premium network in the U.S., a claim reinforced by a No. 1 rank in overall performance for the last 3½ years in RootMetrics studies. Of course, that was before Verizon opened its network to unlimited data consumption.

In an all-you-can-eat data market, total wireless traffic is expected to grow at a 70 percent to 80 percent annual rate, up from 50 percent to 60 percent now, according to wireless analyst Chetan Sharma.

But Verizon has been making technological changes to its network to handle ever-increasing traffic loads. “Our goal is to always offer a better performance, and I see a path to that,” Mike Haberman, Verizon’s vice president of network support, said in an interview. “Spectrum is only one element of a network,” he added. “How you put the network together is far more important.”

In advance of its decision to start selling an unlimited-data package, Verizon was busy with upgrades. The company just boosted network capacity by 50 percent with new systems that take separate radio frequencies and combine them into one large pathway, Haberman said. The company has also been adding more cell sites and transmitters in cities and connecting those sites with high-capacity fiber-optic lines.

Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, estimates that of the $22 billion Verizon has committed for capital spending this year, about $11.3 billion will go toward wireless. By contrast, Sprint will spend $2.97 billion, excluding costs of leased phones, AT&T $9.47 billion and T-Mobile $5.1 billion, he said.

But while Verizon’s overall capital outlay might seem impressive, spending per monthly phone-equivalent subscriber is actually in line with peers.