NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Johnson & Johnson, down $2.15 to $111.76
The giant health care company issued a lower-than-expected 2017 forecast and said it will start shopping its diabetes care businesses.
D.R. Horton Inc., up $1.90 to $30.64
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
The homebuilder delivered higher earnings as home closings and net home orders increased.
Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $4.81 to $121.79
The maker of Kleenex and other paper products reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Verizon Communications Inc., down $2.29 to $50.12
The company added fewer new cellphone or tablet customers in the last three months of 2016 than it did in the same period a year earlier.
Lockheed Martin Corp., down $4.57 to $252.91
The defense contractor released a full-year earnings forecast that fell short of what analysts were expecting.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $3.02 to $101.43
The Chinese e-commerce giant reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
3M Co., down $2.54 to $175.97
The maker of Post-it Notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue that fell short of estimates.
E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., up $3.27 to $76.05
The chemical maker reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street’s estimates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.