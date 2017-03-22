BOSTON (AP) — A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Massachusetts pharmacy co-founder charged in a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people and sickened 700 others in 2012.
Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of second-degree murder, conspiracy and other charges under the federal racketeering law.
The U.S. attorney’s office says the verdict will be read at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The fungal meningitis outbreak was traced to contaminated steroid injections manufactured by the New England Compounding Center in Framingham.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
Prosecutors said Cadden ran the New England Compounding Center in Framingham in an “extraordinarily dangerous” way by skirting industry regulations on sterility and cleanliness in an effort to push production and make more money.
His lawyers said he wasn’t responsible for the deaths.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.