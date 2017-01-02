The technology world has high hopes that 2017 will prove to be brighter than last year, as the parent company of Snapchat and other highfliers prepare to go public and venture capitalists amass huge new war chests.

SAN FRANCISCO — Investors who once poured money into the nation’s startups with abandon began to tighten their belts last year.

The amount of money that flowed into U.S. startups fell in 2016 for the first time in four years as the number of deals struck tumbled to their lowest levels since 2011.

But the technology world has high hopes that 2017 will prove to be brighter, as the parent company of Snapchat and other highfliers prepare to go public and venture capitalists amass huge new war chests.

About $67.8 billion was invested in startups in 2016, according to data from PitchBook, down 15 percent from last year. And just 7,841 deals were struck, down 25 percent from the period a year ago.

Much of 2016 proved to be a less ebullient time for the once red-hot startup market.

In years past, investors and the industry press alike delighted in anointing new “unicorns,” the once-ballyhooed term for a startup valued at more than $1 billion.

Last year instead brought a healthy skepticism — while the apocalypse hasn’t arrived, leaner times are ahead. Startups have tightened their belts, laying off staff and focusing more on reaching profitability rather than skyrocketing user growth.

Just 12 companies joined the unicorn club, according to the data provider CB Insights, a 70 percent drop from 2015.

And initial public offerings — one of the primary ways that investors in startups can harvest their gains — tumbled sharply during 2016 amid uncertainty and tumult in the stock market. Just 105 offerings priced during the year, according to data from Renaissance Capital, down 38 percent from 2015. Those deals raised $18.8 billion, also a 38 percent drop from the year-ago period.

Of course, heavyweight startups had little trouble raising money. Uber alone raised $3.5 billion from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, putting its cash hoard from outside investors at more than $11 billion.

And some startups sold out to bigger companies for multibillion-dollar valuations. Jet.com, an e-commerce company that began selling goods only within the last two years, sold itself to Wal-Mart for $3.3 billion.

Investors are betting 2017 will be better. Renaissance Capital pointed out that the average total return of IPOs in 2016 reached 23 percent, a sharp reversal from the negative 2.1 percent return of 2015 offerings and surpassing the 21 percent return of two years ago.

And some boldface names are preparing to begin trading in the public markets next year, potentially providing ballast for a bigger wave of debutantes. Leading the way could be Snap, whose shares are expected to begin trading as soon as March with a valuation that could exceed $30 billion.

“This momentum, when matched with the stable, postelection markets, should lead to strong performance for IPOs in 2017,” Jackie Kelley, the Americas IPO leader for EY, said in a recent report.