CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela has unveiled six new bills set to go into circulation next week.
Central Bank President Nelson Merentes said Tuesday the new higher-denomination bills would make commercial transactions easier in the country with the world’s highest inflation.
The six new bills ranging from 500 to 20,000 Bolivars will begin circulating on Dec. 15.
Triple-digit inflation and a currency meltdown have left the country’s largest note worth just around 2 U.S. cents on the black market. Currently the largest-denominated bill is 100 bolivars, not even enough to buy a hard candy at a street kiosk.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- ‘Panicking’ Seattle home buyers, spooked by rising interest rates, rush to buy
Some had speculated that the new bills might feature late socialist President Hugo Chavez, or other nods to left-wing causes. But they instead portray the same historical figures and national heritage as existing bills.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.