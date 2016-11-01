LOS ANGELES (AP) — A utility that owns a natural gas well that spewed uncontrollably and drove thousands of residents from their Los Angeles homes a year ago has asked state regulators to resume operations.

Southern California Gas Co. said Tuesday that about a quarter of its wells in the Aliso Canyon facility passed state-ordered tests required to store gas for the winter.

The rigorous tests came after a blowout at an old well lasted four months in the largest-known release of climate-changing methane in U.S. history.

Residents complained of nausea, nosebleeds, headaches and other symptoms and more than 8,000 families left their San Fernando Valley homes.

The company still needs approval from two state agencies before it can resume storing gas in abandoned oil wells more than a mile underground.