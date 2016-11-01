LOS ANGELES (AP) — A utility that owns a natural gas well that spewed uncontrollably and drove thousands of residents from their Los Angeles homes a year ago has asked state regulators to resume operations.
Southern California Gas Co. said Tuesday that about a quarter of its wells in the Aliso Canyon facility passed state-ordered tests required to store gas for the winter.
The rigorous tests came after a blowout at an old well lasted four months in the largest-known release of climate-changing methane in U.S. history.
Residents complained of nausea, nosebleeds, headaches and other symptoms and more than 8,000 families left their San Fernando Valley homes.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
The company still needs approval from two state agencies before it can resume storing gas in abandoned oil wells more than a mile underground.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.