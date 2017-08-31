SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film “Deadpool.”
The ruling Thursday says the state violated Brewvies’ freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.
Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He has said the law is so vague it would apply to Michelangelo’s “David.”
A spokesman for the Utah attorney general says the state is reviewing the ruling. Utah has called alcohol and sexual content an “explosive combination.”
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- Shoreline motorcyclist on ‘terrifying’ traffic stop: Threatened at gunpoint but not ticketed WATCH
The case caught the attention of “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater’s legal bills.