Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film “Deadpool.”

The ruling Thursday says the state violated Brewvies’ freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.

Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He has said the law is so vague it would apply to Michelangelo’s “David.”

A spokesman for the Utah attorney general says the state is reviewing the ruling. Utah has called alcohol and sexual content an “explosive combination.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The case caught the attention of “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater’s legal bills.

The Associated Press