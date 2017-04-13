BusinessNation & World US wholesale prices slipped 0.1 percent in March, pulled down by falling gasoline prices Originally published April 13, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US wholesale prices slipped 0.1 percent in March, pulled down by falling gasoline prices. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryAspiring tech prodigy tries to re-route self-driving cars
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.