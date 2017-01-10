WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale businesses boosted their stockpiles in November by the largest amount in two years, while sales increased at a slower pace.
The Commerce Department says inventories held by wholesalers rose 1 percent in November after having fallen 0.1 percent in October. It was the biggest one-month gain since November 2014.
Sales at the wholesale level rose 0.4 percent in November after a 1.1 percent surge in October, the best in four months.
For much of the past year, businesses at all levels have been struggling to work down a pile of excess inventories, an effort that has been a drag on overall economic growth. However, economists believe that process is drawing to an end and inventory rebuilding will contribute to stronger growth in the future.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.