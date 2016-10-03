BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Navy and U.S. Department of Energy want to build a $1.6 billion facility at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho that would handle fuel waste from the nation’s fleet of nuclear-powered warships through at least 2060.

A final environmental impact statement made public Friday says a new facility at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site, which includes the Idaho National Laboratory, is needed to keep nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines deployed.

The government also considered using two other existing facilities at the site that are outdated or overhauling them. Officials concluded that the effect to the environment would be small for all three options.

Officials say a new facility to handle the spent fuel from warships is the strategy that would best allow the Navy to continue its mission.