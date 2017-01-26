BusinessNation & World US unemployment claims rise 22,000 to 259,000 but remain at historically low levels Originally published January 26, 2017 at 5:33 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims rise 22,000 to 259,000 but remain at historically low levels . The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS unemployment claims tick up to 259,000, but remain low Previous StoryUtility delays removal of spent fuel from Fukushima reactor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.