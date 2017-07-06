BusinessNation & World US trade deficit narrows to $46.5 billion in May; exports rise to highest level since April 2015 Originally published July 6, 2017 at 5:33 am Share story By The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit narrows to $46.5 billion in May; exports rise to highest level since April 2015. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
