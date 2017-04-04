BusinessNation & World US trade deficit fell sharply to $43.6 billion in February, reflecting record drop in Chinese imports Originally published April 4, 2017 at 5:31 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US trade deficit fell sharply to $43.6 billion in February, reflecting record drop in Chinese imports. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS trade deficit drops sharply to $43.6 billion in February Previous StoryPink diamond auctioned for record $71.2M in Hong Kong
