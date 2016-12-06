BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Navy and U.S. Department of Energy have announced that they’ll build a $1.65 billion facility at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho that will handle fuel waste from the nation’s fleet of nuclear-powered warships.
Officials on Tuesday said the new facility is needed at keeping nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines deployed.
The facility will be built at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, considered the nation’s primary lab for nuclear research.
The decision concludes a lengthy environmental process that also looked at continuing using outdated facilities or overhauling them.
Officials say the new facility will operate through at least 2060 and can handle a new type of spent-fuel shipping container used by the latest warships.
