NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are bouncing back Friday morning after a steep loss late the previous day. Strong earnings from Costco are giving consumer stocks a lift. Banks, too, are recovering from a sharp drop as Deutsche Bank tried to reassure investors about its financial health. Energy companies are also trading higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 117 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,260 as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,161. The Nasdaq composite rose 19 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,288.

BANKS BOUNCE BACK: Banks made some of the largest gains. The stocks tumbled Thursday afternoon as investors again worried about the health of Deutsche Bank, the largest lender in Germany, following reports that some hedge funds are moving their business out of the bank.

Late Thursday CEO John Cryan tried to calm investors. In a letter to Deutsche Bank employees, he said the bank has $241 billion in reserves and is meeting its capital requirements.

Deutsche Bank’s U.S.-listed stock rose 71 cents, or 6.2 percent, to $12.20. Its stock has been pummeled this year and is trading at all-time lows. Among U.S. banks, JPMorgan Chase added 68 cents, or 1 percent, to $66.33 and Citigroup gained 61 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $46.41.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 7 cents to $47.90 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international benchmark, remained at $49.81 a barrel in London.

Oil prices have surged this week after the nations of OPEC, which collectively produce more than third of the world’s oil, agreed to a small cut in production in a surprise decision. While the gains for oil prices have slowed, investors were still optimistic that energy companies will book larger profits as a result. Hess jumped 87 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $53.02 and Spectra Energy rose 67 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $42.99.

BIG SALE: Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale jumped $5.65, or 3.8 percent, to $153.14 after it reported a profit that was larger than analysts expected. Companies that make and sell household necessities also climbed. Procter & Gamble gained $1.37, or 1.6 percent, to $89.60 and Wal-Mart rose $1.29, or 1.8 percent, to $72.02.

CHIPPING IN: Qualcomm and NXP Semiconductors continued to climb on reports the companies might combine. The Wall Street Journal said Qualcomm is in talks to buy its rival, and NXP gained $6.37, or 6.6 percent, to $102.49 and Qualcomm picked up $1.95, or 2.9 percent, to $69.40.That followed a bigger move a day ago.

COGNIZANT CEO: Cognizant Technology Solutions tumbled after the technology consulting company said President Gordon Coburn resigned. It named Rajeev Mahta, the former head of its IT Services business, as its new president. The stock fell $7.47, or 13.6 percent, to $47.53.

TECH TRIUMPHANT: Major stock indexes set records this quarter, and tech stocks were by far the biggest reason. The S&P 500 technology index climbed 12 percent over the last three months, its best result since the end of 2013. Apple surged 18 percent, partly on indications of strong sales for the newest iPhones. Apple is the most valuable publicly-traded company in the world. The second-largest tech company, Microsoft, is up 12 percent this quarter and Google parent Alphabet leaped 14 percent.

BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.56 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 101.21 yen from 101.07 yen. The euro remained at $1.1216.

OVERSEAS: Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.1 percent while France’s CAC 40 sank 1.7 percent and Germany’s DAX lost 1.6 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 1.5 percent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index sank 1.9 percent.

