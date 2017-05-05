NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government said hiring bounced back in April, something investors had wanted to see, but stocks aren’t reacting much Friday morning. Biotech drug companies and banks are slightly lower. IBM is slumping after billionaire investor Warren Buffett said he sold a large part of his stake in the company.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index picked up 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,391 as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,924 because of IBM’s loss. The Nasdaq composite held steady at 6,074. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks remained at 1,388. Most of the stocks on the New York Stock Exchange were a bit higher.

JOBS: Employers in the United States added 211,000 jobs in April, according to the Labor Department. That was a relief to investors who were concerned about slower hiring and economic growth over the first three months of the year because. Wages grew at a slower pace, however.

The VIX, an index that is interpreted as a measure of how nervous investors are, slipped further. On Monday the index hit a decade low and it’s only a bit higher than that Friday.

IBM GETS BUFFET-TED: IBM fell after Warren Buffett said he’s sold about 25 million shares of the technology and consulting company, about a third of the stake that his Berkshire Hathaway company had owned. Buffett started buying IBM stock in 2011. IBM faces stiff competition from companies including Microsoft and Amazon, which have focused on cloud computing services. IBM reached an all-time high of $215 in early 2013. It fell $4.10, or 2.6 percent, to $154.96 Friday. About a year ago the stock was worth less than $120 a share.

IBM’s decline helped pull technology companies lower. Chipmakers like Intel, Lam Research and Qorvo also skidded about 1 percent.

CRUDE CONCERNS: Energy companies bounced back as the price of oil steadied. After steep losses the last two days, benchmark U.S. crude oil jumped 96 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $46.48 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, added $1.08, or 2.2 percent, to $49.46 a barrel in London. Oil prices have fallen hard as investors wonder if OPEC will extend a deal that trimmed oil production.

Occidental Petroleum rose $1.61, or 2.8 percent, to $19.50 and ConocoPhillips gained 82 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $46.74.

BLEMISHED: Cosmetics maker Revlon plunged after its sales in North America fell during the first quarter. That affected all parts of its business, as its consumer and professional divisions both reported smaller profits and lower sales than they did a year ago. Revlon bought Elizabeth Arden in September and its sales were about the same as they had been a year ago. The stock gave up $5.75, or 22.8 percent, to $19.50.

HEALTH CARE SLUMP: Biotech drug companies slipped in morning trading. Incyte sank $3.01, or 2.4 percent, to $121.99 and Biogen and $5.25, or 2 percent, to $263.36. Amgen fell $1.55 to $162.74.

TIFFANY NETWORK: CBS announced a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected, and its stock gained 93 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $64.78. Media companies have struggled the last few days as investors worried about declining cable ad revenue.

BONDS: Bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.36 percent from 2.35 percent. High-dividend stocks did fairly well Friday morning as telecommunications company’s recovered from a hard loss the day before, and utility companies also rose. Banks traded lower.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.62 yen from 112.42 yen. The euro climbed $1.0992 from $1.0981.

OVERSEAS: France’s CAC 40 jumped another 0.8 percent as investors hoped centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron will be elected president over the weekend. The CAC 40 is at its highest level since early 2008. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent and Germany’s DAX added 0.2 percent. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index lost 0.8 percent. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

___

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP

His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay