U.S. stock indexes veered lower in morning trading Monday as investors pored over the latest crop of company earnings and deal news. Energy companies were down the most as crude oil prices headed lower. Real estate stocks led the gainers. Traders also had their eye on the White House as President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to slash regulations on businesses and tax foreign goods entering the country.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average fell 70 points, or 0.4 percent, to 19,756 as of 11:23 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slid 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,260. The Nasdaq composite index lost 21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,533.

TRUMP ON BUSINESS: At a White House meeting early Monday with business leaders, Trump repeated a campaign promise to cut regulations by at least 75 percent. He also said there would be advantages to companies that make their products in the U.S., suggesting he will impose a “substantial border tax” on foreign goods entering the country.

THE QUOTE: “There was that huge rally postelection and things really were running on optimism,” said Lisa Kopp, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “What you’re seeing now is people coming back to the idea that the policies aren’t exactly clear … and (Trump’s) ability to actually push everything through exactly the way he wants is uncertain.”

UNHAPPY MEALS: McDonald’s was down 0.8 percent after the world’s biggest hamburger chain reported a fourth-quarter drop in sales at established U.S. locations. The decline snapped a streak of five quarters of increases. The stock shed 99 cents to 121.27.

BIG DECLINER: Qualcomm fell 13.2 percent on news that Apple is suing the maker of semiconductors, one of its major suppliers, for $1 billion in a patent fight. Qualcomm was the biggest decliner among companies in the S&P 500 index, sliding $8.30 to $54.59.

MIXED OUTLOOK: Halliburton slid 2.8 percent after the oilfield service company warned of weaker demand in markets outside North America and its revenue missed forecasts. The stock shed $1.62 to $54.81.

TURBULENT WEEKEND: United Continental Holdings fell 2.4 percent after six of the airline’s flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed Sunday because of a computer problem. The stock gave up $1.83 to $73.41.

KATE COURTED: Kate Spade climbed 3.5 percent after Bloomberg News reported that the handbag maker has attracted takeover interest from Coach, Michael Kors and international companies. Kate Spade rose 62 cents to $18.38.

CRANK IT UP: Sprint gained 3 percent on news the mobile phone carrier is buying a 33 percent stake in Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists including Jay-Z. The stock added 27 cents to $9.20.

MARKETS ABROAD: Major global stock markets were mostly lower amid concerns that the Trump administration will pursue trade protectionism policies. Germany’s DAX was down 0.8 percent, while France’s CAC-40 was 0.7 percent lower. London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.8 percent. In Asia, a report showed that China’s economic growth ticked up in the final quarter of 2016, but the full-year expansion was the weakest in three decades. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was unchanged. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.3 percent.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 39 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $52.83 per barrel in New York. On Friday, the contract jumped $1.10. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was down 25 cents, or 0.5 percent at $55.24 per barrel in London. It soared $1.33 the previous session.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.42 percent from 2.47 percent late Friday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar declined to 113.17 yen from 114.31 yen Friday. The euro gained to $1.0733 from $1.0707.