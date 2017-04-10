U.S. stock indexes notched modest gains in late-afternoon trading Monday, on pace for a higher close. Energy stocks led the gainers as the price of crude oil rose for the fifth day in a row. Phone companies were the biggest laggard. Several big corporate deals were also helping to lift the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,358 as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,667. The Nasdaq composite index added 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,882. Trading was relatively quiet ahead of the Good Friday holiday, when U.S. markets will be closed.

THE QUOTE: “There’s no economic data today and it’s a short trading week,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. “I would expect a quiet, sideways low-volume week.”

HIGH ENERGY: Several oil industry stocks got a boost from rising crude prices. Hess climbed $2.08, or 4.3 percent, to $50.13. Rig operator Transocean rose 34 cents, or 2.7 percent, to $12.77.

BIG STAKE: Whole Foods Market jumped 10.4 percent after Jana Partners bought an 8.8 percent stake in the supermarket chain. Three Jana employees plan to run for spots on the board and seek to launch a review of options for the company, including a potential sale. The stock was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, adding $3.23 to $34.30.

CALL ANSWERED: Straight Path Communications more than doubled after the wireless spectrum license company agreed to be acquired by AT&T in a deal valued at $1.25 billion. Straight Path’s shares gained $54.86, or 150.4 percent, to $91.34. AT&T slipped 21 cents to $40.39.

MERGING LANES: Shares in trucking companies Swift Transportation and Knight Transportation rose sharply on news the companies have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal. Swift shareholders will own a majority of the company, which will be called Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings. Swift’s shares added $4.37, or 21.8 percent, to $24.39, while Knight gained $3.68, or 12 percent, to $34.33.

CALL IT A COMEBACK: Rent-A-Center jumped 8.2 percent after the furniture and appliance rental company said Mark Speese, its founder and chairman, will return as CEO. Speese has been the company’s interim CEO the last three months. Rent-A-Center also issued an optimistic 2018 forecast. The stock climbed 79 cents to $10.39.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany’s DAX inched down 0.2 percent, while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat. Earlier in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.9 percent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.9 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was steady.

OIL & GAS: Benchmark crude oil closed higher for the fifth day in a row, adding 84 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $53.08 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, gained 74 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $55.98 a barrel in London. In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline gained 1 cent to $1.76 a gallon. Heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.65 a gallon. Natural gas slid 2 cents to $3.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

METALS: Gold finished down $3.40 at $1,253.90. Silver lost 24 cents to $17.92 an ounce. Copper declined 4 cents to $2.60 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 110.94 yen from 111.15 yen late Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.0596 from $1.0588.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices rose. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.36 percent from 2.38 percent late Friday.

