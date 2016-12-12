WASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary John B. King Jr. has upheld his department’s decision to cut ties with the nation’s largest accreditor of for-profit colleges.

The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools was appealing a previous decision to revoke its oversight of hundreds of for-profit colleges. The U.S. Department of Education made that decision in September after the council was accused of lax oversight.

Some of the council’s schools had been investigated for fraud and other misconduct, including the now-defunct Cortina College and ITT Technical Institute chains.

King cited the accreditor’s “pervasive noncompliance” with regulations.

The council’s schools now have 18 months to find a new accreditor or lose access to federal funding, which could force some to close.