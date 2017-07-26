BusinessNation & World US sales of new homes increased 0.8 percent in June, reflects a growing appetite for new construction Originally published July 26, 2017 at 7:03 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US sales of new homes increased 0.8 percent in June, reflects a growing appetite for new construction. The Associated Press Next StoryNew-home sales improved modestly in June Previous StoryA Seattle restaurant scores a spot on Eater’s 12 best new restaurants in the U.S.