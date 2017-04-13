HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. rose by 8 this week to 847.
A year ago, 440 rigs were active.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Thursday that 683 rigs sought oil and 162 explored for natural gas this week. Two were listed as miscellaneous.
New Mexico added seven rigs, Oklahoma gained three, Texas increased by two, and California, North Dakota and Ohio each gained one.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
Mississippi fell by three rigs, and Alaska and Louisiana each lost two.
Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming were all unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.