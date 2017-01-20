HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. leaped by 35 this week to 694.
A year ago, 637 rigs were active.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 551 rigs sought oil and 142 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.
Texas jumped by 17 rigs, Oklahoma increased by seven, North Dakota was up three and Ohio two. New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia increased one apiece.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Police seek description of shooter who wounded 3 at Seattle’s Crocodile club
- From TV to courtroom to the market: The saga of Seattle’s $475,000 treehouse
Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana and Wyoming were all unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May at 404.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.