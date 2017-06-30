HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. fell by one this week to 940.
A year ago, just 431 rigs were active.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes said Friday that 756 rigs sought oil and 184 explored for natural gas this week.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas gained one rig. Alaska and Colorado each lost one.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
Arkansas, California, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.