HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. decreased by one this week to 568.
A year ago, 767 rigs were active. Depressed energy prices have sharply curtailed oil and gas exploration.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 452 rigs sought oil and 115 explored for natural gas this week. One was listed as miscellaneous.
Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Texas gained six rigs and Ohio was up by one.
Most Read Stories
- Trump impact: How will Amazon fare?
- Trucker accused of keeping women as sex slaves gets 20 years
- 5 people shot in downtown Seattle; search for shooter continues WATCH
- Seattle will remain ‘sanctuary city’ for immigrants despite Trump presidency, mayor says VIEW
- Seahawks' Richard Sherman says election allowed people 'to show their true colors'
Alaska and North Dakota each declined by two. New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Utah each lost one.
Arkansas, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Wyoming were unchanged.
The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May at 404.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.