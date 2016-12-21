The U.S. has again labeled Alibaba Group Holding one of the world’s largest destinations for fake goods, a major embarrassment for the Chinese e-commerce company as it tries to cultivate relationships with retailers, brands and entertainment companies.

The U.S. has again labeled Alibaba Group Holding one of the world’s largest destinations for fake goods, a major embarrassment for a Chinese e-commerce titan trying to shake off its reputation as a haven for counterfeiters.

The U.S. Office of the Trade Representative on Wednesday restored Alibaba to its annual Notorious Markets blacklist — just four years after the Chinese company managed to get off.

“We are very disappointed by the USTR’s decision,” to include Alibaba’s Taobao unit on the list, “which ignores the real work Alibaba has done against counterfeiters,” Michael Evans, president of Alibaba Group, said.

Alibaba suggested its new designation could have been influenced by politics. President-elect Donald Trump has been critical of U.S.-China trade agreements, threatening to rip them up and impose high tariffs on Chinese imports.

Over the weekend, he accused China of stealing an underwater drone from the U.S. Navy in an “unprecedented act.” China’s state-run English-language newspaper, China Daily, warned Monday that Trump’s inexperience in diplomacy might lead to confrontations between the two nations.

“Our results speak for themselves,” Alibaba said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the USTR’s decision leads us to question whether the USTR acted based on the actual facts or was influenced by the current political climate.”

The U.S. agency warned last December that Alibaba needed to do better if it wished to avoid the designation, reserved for websites and markets where there’s large-scale copyright infringement.

Rejoining the global name-and-shame list damages Alibaba’s credibility in the U.S., where its shares trade and it’s trying to cultivate relationships with retailers, brands and entertainment companies. Shares of Alibaba fell 59 cents, or 0.66 percent, to $89.25 Wednesday in New York.