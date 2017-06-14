PARIS (AP) — The International Energy Agency says OPEC’s plan to cut production and support prices are likely to be undone by increased output in non-OPEC countries like the U.S.
If correct, that could keep a lid on oil prices as a glut of supply grows despite the efforts of countries in the OPEC cartel and allies like Russia to limit production.
The IEA said in its monthly oil report Wednesday it expects non-OPEC production to grow 700,000 barrels daily this year and 1.5 million barrels next year, “which is slightly more than the expected increase in global demand.”
It said it “makes sobering reading for those producers looking to restrain supply.”
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Before-and-after images of the Space Needle illustrate its upcoming transformation WATCH
- Last week's gunfire was a ‘reality check’ for changing Columbia City | Nicole Brodeur
The U.S. benchmark for crude fell 51 cents to $45.94 a barrel on Wednesday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.