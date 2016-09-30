OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into possible antitrust violations by Chesapeake Energy Corp.
The Journal Record reports (http://bit.ly/2dwWCJ5 ) the agency has subpoenaed documents related to how the driller pays royalty owners and accounts for oil and gas reserves.
Chesapeake disclosed the subpoena Thursday in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. University of Central Oklahoma economics professor Jeremy Oller, an expert witness on antitrust legal matters, says the Justice Department is likely examining other oil and gas companies as part of the investigation.
The filing says the Justice Department and other agencies have asked Chesapeake for documents, testimony and information related to the company’s oil and gas leases and purchases. The company also received subpoenas from the U.S. Postal Service and state agencies.
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.