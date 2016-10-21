LONDON (AP) — There have been reports of internet disruption across the East Coast of the United States after a key firm was hit by a cyberattack.
New Hampshire-based Dyn said its server infrastructure was hit by a distributed denial-of-service attack, which works by overwhelming targeted machines with malicious electronic traffic.
The company said in a series of statements that the attack took place early Friday local time and created disruption, but that “services have been restored to normal,”
The level of disruption caused was hard to gauge, but Dyn provides internet traffic optimization to some of the biggest names on the web, including Twitter, Netflix and Visa.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
Several sites, such as coder hangout Github, said they were experiencing problems, although it was not immediately clear whether the issues were linked to the cyberattack.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.