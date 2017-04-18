BusinessNation & World US industrial output up 0.5 percent, led by record surge in utilities, but manufacturing falls Originally published April 18, 2017 at 6:18 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US industrial output up 0.5 percent, led by record surge in utilities, but manufacturing falls. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryVA tests partnership with CVS to reduce veterans’ wait times Previous StoryIMF foresees global economy accelerating to 3.5 pct. in ’17
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.