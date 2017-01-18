WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased in December at the strongest pace in two years, as auto factories cranked out more vehicles and power plants helped heat homes and businesses.
The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that output at America’s factories, mines and utilities rose 0.8 percent last month, the largest percentage gain since November 2014.
The report suggests that the U.S. industrial sector is recovering from a prolonged slump. The combination of falling energy prices and a strong dollar hurt manufacturers, who saw orders for pipeline and drilling equipment cancelled as their goods became more expensive abroad. The Fed measure of industrial output began to slump at the start of 2015 and only began to show signs of rebounding in the middle of last year.
In December, manufacturing output improved 0.2 percent, led by gains in motor vehicles and primary metals that offset declines in textiles and chemicals. Factory production has increased 0.2 percent over the past 12 months, a sign that manufacturers may have adjusted to the headwinds caused by the energy sector and sluggish global growth.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
Utility output surged 6.6 percent as temperatures fell after an unseasonably warm November.
Mining production, which includes oil and natural gas drilling, was flat last month.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.