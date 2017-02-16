BusinessNation & World US home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls Originally published February 16, 2017 at 5:32 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US home construction slips 2.6 percent in January as apartment building falls. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryApplications for unemployment benefits edge up 5,000 to 239,000, still at low level Previous StoryAngolan vice president faces corruption charges in Portugal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.