CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.33.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the slight rise was due to small increases in crude oil and wholesale gas prices.
Lundberg says she expects modest increases in the near-term.
The national average is up 56 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Big pool of blood’: Redmond man shoots cougar in research cage
- Afraid and confused, legal immigrants backing out of Seattle-area home purchases
- UW's Kelsey Plum breaks Jackie Stiles' NCAA all-time scoring record in 57-point performance vs. Utah VIEW
- 5-year-old Kent girl re-creates iconic photos of notable black women for Black History Month VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
Gas in Los Angeles was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $2.94 a gallon Friday. The lowest average was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $2.02 per gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.57, up a cent from two weeks ago. A year ago it was $2.07.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.