NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A leading U.S. fishing magnate known as “The Codfather” is scheduled to plead guilty to federal charges of evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.
The U.S. attorney’s office says Carlos Rafael has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Rafael is the owner of one of the nation’s largest commercial fishing operations. It includes a fleet of more than 30 vessels, 44 commercial fishing permits and the Carlos Seafood business in New Bedford.
Federal authorities say Rafael falsely claimed his vessels caught haddock or pollock, when they had actually caught other species subject to stricter quotas. He then sold the fish for cash, some of which was smuggled overseas.
Most Read Stories
- Prosecutor reviewing sex-abuse allegations against ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Career advice: End affair with boss, then apply for promotion | Dear Carolyn
- The results are in: Here's where the new Dick's Drive-In will be
- Amazon tries to bag a big chunk of grocery market with Seattle pickup locations WATCH
He was indicted on 27 counts last May and is free on $2 million bond.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.