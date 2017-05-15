China’s “One Belt, One Road” plan holds enticing possibilities, but Chinese industrial overcapacity likely means the nation’s own construction and engineering companies will be first in line to benefit.

XUZHOU, China — As China plans to build a raft of roads, rail lines, ports and airports across Asia, Africa and Europe, skeptics say Chinese companies will be the only real winners from the ambitious initiative.

General Electric disagrees.

In 2014, Chinese construction and engineering companies ordered just $400 million worth of equipment from GE to install overseas, overwhelmingly in the region that encompasses the effort, known as “One Belt, One Road.” Last year, those orders totaled $2.3 billion, and GE plans to bid for an additional $7 billion in orders for natural-gas turbines and other power equipment in roughly the next 18 months.

By the numbers $1 trillion The amount China has promised to invest in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative in the long term. $7 billion The size of orders General Electric plans to bid on over the next 18 months for natural-gas turbines and other power equipment. $2.3 billion GE equipment orders from China last year, far exceeding the $400 million of orders in 2014. 1.1 billiontons The amount of steel China can produce a year, as much as the rest of the world put together.

“We have a laser focus on winning these,” said Rachel Duan, chief executive of General Electric China.

China is pulling companies and countries more tightly into its economic and geopolitical sphere with the “One Belt, One Road” plan. A forum on the effort in Beijing, hosted Sunday by China’s president, Xi Jinping, drew President Vladimir Putin of Russia and other state leaders, as well as officials from more than three dozen countries, including the United States.

If enacted as planned, the initiative could lead to a global building spree; China has promised more than $1 trillion of investment over the long term.

Western companies are angling aggressively for a piece of the action. Citibank won a contract from Bank of China to handle a complex $3 billion bond offering last month to raise money for opening branches across Asia, Eastern Europe and East Africa. The technology and manufacturing company Honeywell International is selling equipment to Central Asia for processing natural gas.

Some non-Chinese companies are also tweaking their businesses to win more orders related to Beijing’s plan, and GE has rearranged its marketing staff for global power equipment to give them priority.

China’s spending does not necessarily mean immediate profit. Most of the money has yet to be earmarked, much less spent. And China — which has too many factories making too much steel and cement — is making sure that its own companies will be the biggest beneficiaries.

Companies like Caterpillar, for example, will have to contend with a fast-growing, government-controlled Chinese maker of construction machinery, the Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, known as XCMG. Such businesses, facing a maturing market at home, are eager to find new markets — a core ambition of the plan.

At one of XCMG’s cavernous factories here in north-central China, workers are rushing to double the number of excavators that can be made each year, mainly by adding robots to the assembly process. The initiative has the factory humming 16 hours a day, six days a week.

“ ‘One Belt, One Road’ makes our internationalization strategy like a tiger with wings added,” said Wang Min, XCMG’s chairman.

For businesses, the plan offers uncertainty as well as promise. The infrastructure that China is building could someday become the avenues for billions of dollars in increased trade — or become debt-ridden sinkholes. Xi is pressuring companies doing business in China to participate no matter what the prospects.

The hope of future prosperity is enticing. Li and Fung, a Hong Kong company that for decades has sent Chinese-made goods to U.S. and European department stores, is now marketing to small and medium-size retailers in the developing world. It is a bet that the Chinese initiative will lift consumer spending across dozens of countries, said Victor Fung, chairman of the Fung Group, its parent company.

Others are waiting to see whether China’s ambitious idea translates into actual investment — and whether U.S. and European companies will have a place at the table. They are particularly troubled that the program seems to be mostly about Chinese exports, and not much about imports.

“Tell us what we are going to get out of this,” said James Zimmerman, a lawyer in Beijing who is a former chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in China, referring to the West. “It’s a nonstarter if it’s all about bringing Chinese goods to Europe, or if it’s all one way.”

A top official in the Trump administration, Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asia at the National Security Council, said at Sunday’s conference that China should provide transparency in the bidding for contracts related to the initiative, to give a better chance to companies that are not state-owned.

China’s industrial overcapacity is a big motivator behind the plan.

China can make nearly 1.1 billion tons of steel per year, as much as the rest of the world put together, but has domestic demand for only about 800 million tons. The initiative might absorb only about 30 million tons per year, according to a study by the European Union Chamber of Commerce.

Some U.S. companies are taking steps to improve their chances — but that sometimes means manufacturing more in China, not the United States. Duan said GE had focused on ways to produce goods in China to meet the country’s requirements that some of the work be done locally. Honeywell said in a statement that it had also been looking for ways to produce more goods in China for the program.

“When the roads are built, when the ports are built, when the power plants are built, I think the other opportunities will come,” Duan said.