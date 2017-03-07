ZTE agreed to plead guilty and pay the fine as part of a settlement for breaking sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea,

As one of China’s few truly international technology companies, ZTE is often held up by Beijing as part of a new generation of firms that is able to compete beyond Chinese borders.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government made an example of ZTE in a different way.

As part of a settlement for breaking sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea, ZTE agreed to plead guilty and pay $1.19 billion in fines, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in an announcement. The penalty is the largest criminal fine in a U.S. sanctions case.

The action is the latest in a series of skirmishes between the United States and China over technology policy. It also offered a chance for President Donald Trump’s young administration to make a statement about the seriousness of U.S. sanctions. In addition to ZTE, the Commerce Department is also investigating the company’s larger Chinese rival, Huawei, for violating U.S. sanctions.

“We are putting the world on notice: The games are over,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “Those who flout our economic sanctions and export control laws will not go unpunished — they will suffer the harshest of consequences.”

ZTE was found to have breached U.S. sanctions against Iran by selling American-made goods to the country in March 2016.

At the time, the Commerce Department said it would force U.S. companies to obtain a special license to sell to ZTE, which makes smartphones and telecommunications infrastructure equipment. The restrictions would have had the potential to cripple ZTE’s supply chain.

The ban, however, was never put in place, and instead the Chinese company was given a series of reprieves.

On Tuesday, the Commerce Department said that along with selling prohibited U.S. electronics to build Iran’s telecom networks, ZTE also made 283 shipments of microprocessors, servers and routers to North Korea, violating American embargoes in that country as well.

“ZTE engaged in an elaborate scheme to acquire U.S.-origin items, send the items to Iran and mask its involvement in those exports,” said the acting assistant attorney general, Mary B. McCord. “The plea agreement alleges that the highest levels of management within the company approved the scheme.”

She added that ZTE repeatedly lied to and misled federal investigators, its own lawyers and internal investigators.

In a statement, ZTE said that it had strengthened its compliance policies and undergone a shake-up of top leaders; the company named a new chief executive last April.

“ZTE acknowledges the mistakes it made, takes responsibility for them and remains committed to positive change in the company,” said Zhao Xianming, chairman and chief executive of ZTE.

Although China and the United States have occasionally traded barbs over technology policy and cyberattacks, the actions against ZTE by the U.S. government have not had a major impact on the relationship of the two countries, though Beijing could respond harshly to the new fine.

Huawei and ZTE are private companies, but they have deep ties to the Chinese government.