WASHINGTON (AP) — The Obama administration is moving to complete rules intended to clamp down on oil companies that burn off natural gas on public lands.

New rules finalized Tuesday seek to reduce waste and harmful methane emissions as President Barack Obama addresses climate change.

Energy companies frequently “flare” or burn off vast supplies of natural gas at drilling sites because it makes less money than oil. A government report last year said 40 percent of the gas being flared or vented could be captured economically and sold.

Interior Secretary Sally Jewell says natural gas should be used to power the economy and not be wasted by being burned away. She says drilling rules are 30 years old and need to be updated.