The Volkswagen case was the first major test of a Justice Department commitment to hold executives more accountable for corporate crimes.

U.S. prosecutors announced criminal charges on Wednesday against six Volkswagen executives for their roles in the company’s emissions-cheating scandal, a sharp turn by a departing administration that is trying to remake its image of being soft on corporate crime.

The six executives include a former head of development of the Volks­wagen brand and the head of engine development. One of those charged on Wednesday, Oliver Schmidt, was arrested in Florida last week; the other five are believed to be in Germany.

Volkswagen also formally pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act, customs violations and obstruction of justice. Many of the 600,000 cars in the United States equipped with emissions-cheating software were imported from Germany or Mexico.

The automaker is set to pay $4.3 billion in criminal and civil penalties in connection with the federal investigation, bringing the total cost of the deception to Volkswagen in the U.S., including settlements of suits by car owners, to $20 billion — one of the costliest corporate scandals in history.

“Volkswagen knew of these problems,” Attorney General Loretta Lynch said at a news conference in Washington, D.C. “When regulators expressed concerns, Volkswagen obfuscated,” she said. “And they ultimately lied.”

Extracting a guilty plea from a major corporation was a notable feat for an administration that has been accused of allowing companies to buy themselves out of indictments through so-called deferred- prosecution deals. The move came as departing members of the Obama administration race to finish major cases before leaving their jobs.

The Volkswagen case was also the first major test of a Justice Department commitment to hold executives more accountable, even as the agency braces for big changes in its top ranks under President-elect Donald Trump.

The Justice Department has been criticized for years for being too easy on the banks that caused the financial meltdown and set off a major recession. Though financial institutions paid large fines and settled civil cases, executives mostly avoided personal liability. And large companies have rarely faced criminal charges, a policy that some critics have derisively labeled “too big to jail.”

Moving to address that criticism, Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates issued a new policy in September 2015, telling prosecutors to focus from the start of their investigations on prosecuting company officials found to have engaged in wrongdoing. Too often, Yates said, the Justice Department began with a corporate investigation, negotiated a civil settlement and only at the end of an inquiry asked whether any individuals should be prosecuted.

“This isn’t just a paper policy. I think you’re seeing the results,” Yates said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “There’s a shift in focus here that is across-the-board in the department, and it’s starting to bear fruit.”

Andrew McCabe, the deputy director of the FBI, underscored that point at the news conference with Lynch.

“This case is a great example of the fact that no corporation is too big, no corporation is too global, and no person is beyond the law.”

The five Volkswagen employees charged Wednesday were Heinz-Jakob Neusser, 56, who oversaw development of the company’s brand; Jens Hadler, 50, who oversaw engine development; Richard Dorenkamp, 68, another supervisor of engine development; Bernd Gottweis, 69, who helped oversee quality management; and Juergen Peter, 59, who was a liaison between regulatory agencies and the carmaker.

They and Schmidt were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, defraud customers and violate the Clean Air Act.

It is unclear whether the five executives named Wednesday will ever appear in a U.S. court. If they are in Germany, the country does not normally extradite its citizens.

Even if Germany does not extradite or prosecute them, the charges in the United States would severely limit their ability to travel.

None of the executives charged Wednesday were members of the Volkswagen management board, although several reported directly to the board. The lack of accusations against any top managers could help insulate Volkswagen from lawsuits by shareholders who have accused the company of failing to disclose the risks it faced.

Several of those charged Wednesday played management roles in the development of the diesel engines that were equipped with so-called defeat devices — software intended to mask excess emissions by cranking up pollution controls whenever a car was being tested on rollers in a lab.

Others have been accused of concocting excuses for the excess emissions and trying to prevent regulators from discovering the truth. Volkswagen also admitted that its employees destroyed emails and other evidence in 2015 as it became clear that regulators would soon learn of the illegal software.

As part of the settlement, the company will be under probation for three years and will be subject to the oversight of an independent monitor. Volkswagen must also cooperate with investigations into current and former employees.