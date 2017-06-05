WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories fell in April for the first time in five months as demand for heavy machinery, iron and steel, and commercial airplanes all declined. A key category that tracks business investment was weak for a third month.

The Commerce Department says factory orders edged down 0.2 percent in April after a 1 percent increase in March. It was the first decline since a 2.3 percent drop last November.

A category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a tiny 0.1 percent gain. Orders in this closely watched category had been flat in March.

The weakness in April was expected to be temporary given the belief that manufacturing has started to bounce back in recent months from a prolonged slump last year.