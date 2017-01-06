BusinessNation & World US factory orders fall 2.4 percent in November but key investment category posts gain Originally published January 6, 2017 at 7:09 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US factory orders fall 2.4 percent in November but key investment category posts gain. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS factory orders drop 2.4 percent but investment up Previous StoryHigher wages push stocks to records, but Dow misses 20,000
