GENEVA (AP) — Brazil has filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization against the U.S. over duties imposed on Brazilian steel products.

A WTO announcement Friday on the filing comes amid questions about how the U.S. will interact with the Geneva-based trade body after President-elect Donald Trump’s January inauguration.

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo tweeted Wednesday that the WTO “stands ready to work with the new administration.”

Brazil claims the U.S. violated WTO subsidy rules by imposing higher tariffs over the last year on Brazilian cold- and hot-rolled steel flat products in response to alleged improper Brazilian government subsidies.

Brazil’s request for “dispute consultations” centers partly on allegations that a U.S. investigation into Brazilian steel products was based on insufficient evidence.

The WTO said further information was expected in coming days.