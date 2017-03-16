WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted more open positions in January and the number of Americans quitting jumped, evidence that the job market is steadily improving.
The Labor Department says job openings rose 1.6 percent in January to a seasonally adjusted 5.6 million. While healthy, openings have fallen 1.5 percent year over year.
More than 3.2 million people quit their jobs in January, the most in nearly 16 years. That is a sign of confidence in the job market, since workers typically quit either when they have another job, or are optimistic they can find one.
More quitting also boosts wages, because it indicates employers may be recruiting workers from other jobs by offering higher pay. Fed Chair Janet Yellen regularly points to quit levels as a gauge of labor market health.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.