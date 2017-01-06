BusinessNation & World US employers added a modest 156,000 jobs last month, wages post biggest rise in 7 years Originally published January 6, 2017 at 5:31 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a modest 156,000 jobs last month, wages post biggest rise in 7 years. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS adds 156K jobs; unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 pct. Previous StoryObama derides ‘reckless’ plan to repeal now, replace later
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.