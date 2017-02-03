BusinessNation & World US employers added a healthy 227,000 jobs in January; unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent Originally published February 3, 2017 at 5:31 am Share story The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a healthy 227,000 jobs in January; unemployment rate ticked up to 4.8 percent. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryUS reconsiders reporting rule on Congo ‘conflict minerals’ Previous StoryLettuce shortage hits Europe due to bad weather
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.